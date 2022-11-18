ECONOMY

Greece tops table of innovative enterprises

Greece has increased employment and attracted new technology investment. [Shutterstock]

Greece has the highest share of innovative enterprises in the European Union, a new survey from Eurostat showed on Friday.

In its latest Community Innovation Survey (CIS) survey, Eurostat said that 73% of all enterprises in Greece reported some form of innovation activity in 2018-2020.

Greece was followed by Belgium (71%), Germany and Finland (both 69%) and Cyprus (66%). In contrast, the lowest innovation activity was observed in Romania (11%), Latvia (32%), Hungary and Spain (both 33%) and Poland (35%).

Business innovation relates to the wide range of activities that enterprises undertake to implement innovation processes, develop new goods or services, and bring them to market.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>🆕53% of all enterprises in the EU reported some form of innovation activity in 2018-2020.<br>Highest: <br>🇬🇷Greece (73% of all enterprises)<br>🇧🇪Belgium (71%)<br>🇩🇪Germany &amp; 🇫🇮Finland (both 69%) <br>Lowest:<br>🇷🇴Romania (11%)<br>🇱🇻Latvia (32%)<br>🇭🇺Hungary &amp; 🇪🇸Spain (both 33%)<br>👉<a href=”https://t.co/dvdRDWjYGp”>https://t.co/dvdRDWjYGp</a> <a href=”https://t.co/rCAPjuiC6u”>pic.twitter.com/rCAPjuiC6u</a></p>&mdash; EU_Eurostat (@EU_Eurostat) <a href=”https://twitter.com/EU_Eurostat/status/1593544548256448512?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>November 18, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

