Greece tops table of innovative enterprises

Greece has the highest share of innovative enterprises in the European Union, a new survey from Eurostat showed on Friday.

In its latest Community Innovation Survey (CIS) survey, Eurostat said that 73% of all enterprises in Greece reported some form of innovation activity in 2018-2020.

Greece was followed by Belgium (71%), Germany and Finland (both 69%) and Cyprus (66%). In contrast, the lowest innovation activity was observed in Romania (11%), Latvia (32%), Hungary and Spain (both 33%) and Poland (35%).

Business innovation relates to the wide range of activities that enterprises undertake to implement innovation processes, develop new goods or services, and bring them to market.

