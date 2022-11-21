Floros: Greek military prepared to safeguard sovereignty

No one should underestimate Greece’s will to safeguard its national sovereignty, the chief of the Greek military, General Konstantinos Floros, said Sunday amid ongoing tensions with Aegean neighbor Turkey.

“We want peace and we are working [to promote] peace,” Floros said on the eve of Greece’s annual Armed Forces Day. “Anyone who makes the fatal mistake of ‘coming [at night]’ will face another Marathon,” Floros said in reference to the 490 BC battle in which the Athenian army defeated an invading band of Persians at the seaside plain of Marathon.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly warned Greece that Turkish military forces could “come at night.”