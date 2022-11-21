Greek PM marks Armed Forces Day

Greece is prepared to counter threats to its national sovereignty and security, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a message to mark the country’s Armed Forces Day on Monday.

“At a time of international instability, of war at the heart of Europe, and of ongoing threats on our borders, Armed Forces Day… is an opportunity for the country to come together,” Mitsotakis said, as he paid tribute to “the timeless guardians of the country’s independence and progress.”

In the same message, Mitsotakis stressed the efforts of his conservative administration to bolster the armed forces, while voicing confidence that the country will overcome the latest cost-of-living crisis.