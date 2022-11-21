NEWS

Greek PM marks Armed Forces Day

Greek PM marks Armed Forces Day
[AP]

Greece is prepared to counter threats to its national sovereignty and security, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a message to mark the country’s Armed Forces Day on Monday.

“At a time of international instability, of war at the heart of Europe, and of ongoing threats on our borders, Armed Forces Day… is an opportunity for the country to come together,” Mitsotakis said, as he paid tribute to “the timeless guardians of the country’s independence and progress.”

In the same message, Mitsotakis stressed the efforts of his conservative administration to bolster the armed forces, while voicing confidence that the country will overcome the latest cost-of-living crisis.

Defense

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Floros: Greek military prepared to safeguard sovereignty
NEWS

Floros: Greek military prepared to safeguard sovereignty

Greek, Israeli defense ministers stress importance of ties
NEWS

Greek, Israeli defense ministers stress importance of ties

Turkish fighter jets fly over Kastellorizo and Ro
NEWS

Turkish fighter jets fly over Kastellorizo and Ro

US Congress will continue to oppose jet sale to Turkey, says Rep. Malliotakis
NEWS

US Congress will continue to oppose jet sale to Turkey, says Rep. Malliotakis

US representatives keep up pressure for strings on F-16 sale to Turkey
NEWS

US representatives keep up pressure for strings on F-16 sale to Turkey

Turkish UAV enters Greek airspace in eastern Aegean
NEWS

Turkish UAV enters Greek airspace in eastern Aegean