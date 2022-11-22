NEWS

Acid attack victim launches foundation to help people with burns

[InTime News]

A woman who suffered debilitating internal injuries, extensive scarring to her face and physical and emotional trauma in an acid attack in May 2020 has launched a foundation to support people with burns.

The Ioanna Paliospirou Foundation will offer a “better life, a brighter future to our fellow humans with burns and scars. It is a family, in which every burn victim has a place. An umbrella under which they will always find protection and support,” Ioanna Paliospirou told the the launch.

The foundation is located near the spot in the Athens suburb of Kallithea where Paliospirou was doused in sulfuric acid in in May 2020. Her attacker was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment in October 2021.

Health Charity

