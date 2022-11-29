Another quake, 5.0-magnitude this time, shakes Athens

A 5.0 magnitude earthquake has hit the island of Evia, Greece’s second largest, shaking the capital Athens, southwest of the tremor’s epicenter.

The tremor was felt at 10.06 pm local time (2006 GMT) Tuesday and it lasted awhile, giving the impression of two separate earthquakes. The Athens-based Institute of Geodynamics announced on its website (gein.noa.gr) that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 8.9 kilometers.

A series of tremors have occurred in Evia throughout Tuesday, starting with a 4.7-magnitude event at 6.32 am (0432 GMT). There have been numerous, mostly mild, aftershocks.

Greece, close to where the Eurasian and African plates collide, is especially earthquake-prone and tremors of similar magnitude occur quite often.