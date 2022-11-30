Engineers to check Evia buildings following strong earthquakes

Engineers will check buildings on the Greek island of Evia which was rocked by two earthquakes Tuesday.

Eleven experts from the Ministry of Infrastructure are on their way to the southeastern part of the island to inspect the damage done by the two quakes and the numerous aftershocks that followed.

The stronger of the two quakes, at magnitude 5.0, occurred at 10.06 p.m. Tuesday, the Athens Geodynamic Institute said. It was preceded by a magnitude 4.8 quake at 6.32 a.m. that had roughly the same epicenter, some 58 kilometers (36 miles) northeast of the Greek capital.

No injuries or major damage were reported Tuesday.