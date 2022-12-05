NEWS

Army colonel arrested in connection to bank robbery

An Army colonel on active service was arrested on suspicion of robbing a bank in the southern Athens neighborhood of Argyroupoli on Monday. According to reports from the scene, the colonel entered the bank at approximately 9.40 a.m. brandishing a hand grenade, before robbing the bank and fleeing the scene.

Police believe the man is also connected to a further two bank robberies.

The man is reported to have claimed to the arresting officers that he was pushed to crime due to owing large sums of money to loan sharks.

Investigating officers also stated that the hand grenade was fake.

