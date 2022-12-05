NEWS

Clashes with riot police ahead of basketball derby

Loukas Velidakis

A group of approximately 200 assailants clashed with riot police ahead of the basketball game between Olympiakos and Panathinaikos in the southern Attica suburb of Faliro on Monday.

At 7.15 p.m. the assailants attacked the officers stationed outside the headquarters of Kathimerini and TV network SKAI with firebombs, who responded with the use of teargas and flashbangs.

According to information available to Kathimerini.gr, the police pursued the assailants to the underground passage connecting the building to the Peace and Friendship Stadium where the game was taking place.

Several vehicles in the tunnel were set ablaze. No arrests have been made.

Crime

