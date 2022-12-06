NEWS

Wiretapping issue damages democracy and national security, says Tsipras

[InTime News]

The surveillance of “party leaders, deputies, ministers, MPs and MEPs, journalists, businesspeople and judges that were revealed in recent months damage democracy at its core,” SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras said on Tuesday.

The main opposition party leader was speaking to local media in the northwestern city of Kastoria during a tour of the region.

He added that “the revelations about the tracking of the country’s armed forces chiefs damage the core of our national security.”

Tsipras stressed that he would strive so those responsible for this “aberration both in terms of both the constitution and of the country’s national security” are held accountable.

He said telecommunications providers, the Hellenic Authority for Communication Security and Privacy (ADAE) and the prosecutor who signed off on the intrusions could “provide all the answers” to the wiretapping issue. [AMNA]

