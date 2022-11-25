Human Rights 360 to be probed by prosecutor

A public prosecutor will conduct a general investigation into the financial activities and management of European funds by the nongovernmental research organization Human Rights 360.

The prosecutorial investigation will seek to ascertain whether offenses were committed such as the establishment of a criminal organization, money laundering etc.

The case of this particular NGO, which is subsidized by the European Economic Area (EEA) Fund, was brought to the attention of the Money Laundering Authority following reports of financial mismanagement of millions of euros.

The authority has already frozen the accounts of persons involved in the NGO, amid findings that its executives had appropriated large sums of money.

The organization acts as a managing agent for funds from the EEA and in particular Norway, for specific projects.