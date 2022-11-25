NEWS

Human Rights 360 to be probed by prosecutor

Human Rights 360 to be probed by prosecutor

A public prosecutor will conduct a general investigation into the financial activities and management of European funds by the nongovernmental research organization Human Rights 360.

The prosecutorial investigation will seek to ascertain whether offenses were committed such as the establishment of a criminal organization, money laundering etc.

The case of this particular NGO, which is subsidized by the European Economic Area (EEA) Fund, was brought to the attention of the Money Laundering Authority following reports of financial mismanagement of millions of euros. 

The authority has already frozen the accounts of persons involved in the NGO, amid findings that its executives had appropriated large sums of money.

The organization acts as a managing agent for funds from the EEA and in particular Norway, for specific projects.

Justice

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Unvaccinated health workers may return to work
NEWS

Unvaccinated health workers may return to work

Journalist testifies in wiretapping case
NEWS

Journalist testifies in wiretapping case

Androulakis: Wiretapping bill does ‘not get to the heart’ of the problem
NEWS

Androulakis: Wiretapping bill does ‘not get to the heart’ of the problem

Ex-minister will not attend special court
NEWS

Ex-minister will not attend special court

Court acquits activists over 2021 protest against Beijing Olympics
NEWS

Court acquits activists over 2021 protest against Beijing Olympics

Bogus doctor convicted of seven counts of murder, slapped with 50-year sentence
NEWS

Bogus doctor convicted of seven counts of murder, slapped with 50-year sentence