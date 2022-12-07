NEWS

Libya FM reacts to Greek energy exploration south of Crete

Libya has reacted to Greece’s decision to expand the area of seismic surveys for oil and natural gas deposits off the coast of Crete, with the foreign minister of the Tripoli-based government accusing Athens of exploiting the crisis in the North African country and imposing a fait accompli over the two states’ maritime border.

“Greece has conducted contracts to explore for oil and gas in a disputed area between us,” Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush said Wednesday.

“We condemn this behavior and warn of its consequences,” she added.

“We affirm that we will defend our maritime borders and our sovereign rights with the available diplomatic means,” she said.

Diplomacy Energy

