New protest erupts near Thessaloniki Roma settlement

Riot police and demonstrators clashed near the “Agia Sofia” settlement in Thessaloniki on Friday, following a demonstration over the shooting of the 16-year-old driver by a police officer on Wednesday.

A group of demonstrators attempted to construct a roadblock near a petrol station, but the riot police intervened to stop them with the use of teargas. The protestors threw rocks at the officers in return.

Traffic in the nearby area has been interrupted.