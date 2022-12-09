NEWS

New protest erupts near Thessaloniki Roma settlement

New protest erupts near Thessaloniki Roma settlement
[thestival.gr]

Riot police and demonstrators clashed near the “Agia Sofia” settlement in Thessaloniki on Friday, following a demonstration over the shooting of the 16-year-old driver by a police officer on Wednesday.

A group of demonstrators attempted to construct a roadblock near a petrol station, but the riot police intervened to stop them with the use of teargas. The protestors threw rocks at the officers in return.

Traffic in the nearby area has been interrupted.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Riot police attacked outside of Thessaloniki university
NEWS

Riot police attacked outside of Thessaloniki university

Shooting reported outside Ano Liosia home
NEWS

Shooting reported outside Ano Liosia home

House arrest for police officer in shooting of teen
NEWS

House arrest for police officer in shooting of teen

Police officer who shot Roma boy released to home confinement
NEWS

Police officer who shot Roma boy released to home confinement

Police officer in court over shooting of Roma teen
NEWS

Police officer in court over shooting of Roma teen

Police conduct more raids at Roma settlements
NEWS

Police conduct more raids at Roma settlements