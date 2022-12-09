NEWS

Police officer who shot Roma boy released to home confinement

[InTime News]

A police officer accused of shooting a Roma teenager during a police chase near the northern city of Thessaloniki was Friday released to home confinement.

According to sources, the investigative magistrate and the prosecutor disagreed about whether the suspect should be held in custody pending trial, thus the final say will rest with the judicial council. 

About 200 friends, relatives and other protesters from the Roma community gathered outside the courthouse during the procedure, holding up photos of the wounded boy and calling for justice.

