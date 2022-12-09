NEWS

Police conduct more raids at Roma settlements

[Kathimerini.gr]

Police are conducting a large-scale operation in Roma settlements in western Athens as part of a crackdown on crime amid unrest following the police shooting of a 16-year-old Roma in northern Greece.

Multiple raids are being carried out at settlements in Aspropyrgos, Zefyri, And Liosia and Acharnes. 

Seven suspects were detained on drugs-related charges in similar operations in the same areas Thursday.

The raids come after a third night of clashes outside Roma settlements near Athens. 

The 34-year-old police officer who allegedly fired the shot is set to appear in court in Thessaloniki Friday for questioning on charges of a felony count of manslaughter with possible intent, and a misdemeanor count of illegally firing his weapon. A protest is being held outside the court.

police-conduct-more-raids-at-roma-settlements0
[InTime News]

 

Crime Police

