NEWS

Probe opened into alleged revenge threats, case leaks in shooting of teen

Probe opened into alleged revenge threats, case leaks in shooting of teen
[Intime News]

Two new inquiries have been opened relating to an ongoing investigation into the shooting and serious injury of a Roma teenager by police in Thessaloniki last Monday.

The first investigation, carried out by the State Security, will look into statements made in the last 24 hours by members of the Roma community which allegedly call for reprisals over the shooting of the teen. Authorities will seek to determine whether those statements constitute a threat or an incitement to commit a crime.

The second probe, run by the Internal Affairs Division, will investigate a possible violation of judicial confidentiality, after parts of the material included in the main investigation was leaked to the press.

The officer accused of shooting and seriously wounding the 16-year-old boy was ordered on Friday to remain under house arrest, after a prosecutor and an investigating judge disagreed on whether he should be jailed until his trial.

The officer has been charged with a felony count of attempted manslaughter with possible intent, and a misdemeanor count of illegally firing his weapon over the Monday shooting, which has left the 16-year-old hospitalized in critical condition with a head wound.

Police have said the teenager tried to ram a police motorcycle involved in the chase, and the officer has said he fired his weapon because he believed his colleagues’ lives were in danger.

The shooting already sparked days of violent protests by members of the Roma community in Greece’s second-largest city, as well as Athens and other areas, with vehicles and at least one business torched and police coming under fire from shotguns.

[Kathimerini, AP]

Crime Justice

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
House arrest for police officer in shooting of teen
NEWS

House arrest for police officer in shooting of teen

Police officer who shot Roma boy released to home confinement
NEWS

Police officer who shot Roma boy released to home confinement

Police officer in court over shooting of Roma teen
NEWS

Police officer in court over shooting of Roma teen

Court acquits activists over 2021 protest against Beijing Olympics
NEWS

Court acquits activists over 2021 protest against Beijing Olympics

Draft law for crimes against children submitted to Parliament
NEWS

Draft law for crimes against children submitted to Parliament

Indares family acquitted of charges of violence against officers
NEWS

Indares family acquitted of charges of violence against officers