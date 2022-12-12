Greece, Cyprus wary over UK-Turkey defense deals

Greece and Cyprus are warily following the United Kingdom’s moves toward a closer relationship with Turkey, including in armaments production.

UK officials insist that bilateral relations with Turkey should be seen as part of both countries’ membership in NATO; but both Athens and Nicosia seem concerned that the post-Brexit UK is being competitive with other EU members, especially France, in its effort to upgrade its presence in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Since France has shown that it is at best cool toward Turkey and is closely cooperating with Cyprus, Greece and other regional players, the UK is seeking closer relations with Turkey, which hopes to build its own fighter jet, the TF-X, and possibly an aircraft carrier, with the help of UK technology.

Turkey is known to have talked to BAE Systems and Rolls Royce concerning aircraft components. There is also talk of joint production of drones for military purposes.