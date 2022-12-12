NEWS

Greece, Cyprus wary over UK-Turkey defense deals

Greece, Cyprus wary over UK-Turkey defense deals
[AP]

Greece and Cyprus are warily following the United Kingdom’s moves toward a closer relationship with Turkey, including in armaments production.

UK officials insist that bilateral relations with Turkey should be seen as part of both countries’ membership in NATO; but both Athens and Nicosia seem concerned that the post-Brexit UK is being competitive with other EU members, especially France, in its effort to upgrade its presence in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Since France has shown that it is at best cool toward Turkey and is closely cooperating with Cyprus, Greece and other regional players, the UK is seeking closer relations with Turkey, which hopes to build its own fighter jet, the TF-X, and possibly an aircraft carrier, with the help of UK technology.

Turkey is known to have talked to BAE Systems and Rolls Royce concerning aircraft components. There is also talk of joint production of drones for military purposes. 

Defense UK Turkey

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Erdogan threatens Greece with missile strike
NEWS

Erdogan threatens Greece with missile strike

Congress sends Ankara message about overflights
NEWS

Congress sends Ankara message about overflights

Menendez states that he will not approve F-16 sale to Turkey
NEWS

Menendez states that he will not approve F-16 sale to Turkey

Turkish FM welcomes exclusion of conditions on F-16 sale
NEWS

Turkish FM welcomes exclusion of conditions on F-16 sale

NDAA warns against unauthorized territorial overflights
NEWS

NDAA warns against unauthorized territorial overflights

US urges Turkey to dispose of S-400 Russian missiles
NEWS

US urges Turkey to dispose of S-400 Russian missiles