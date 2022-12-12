PM meets Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Cvijanovic

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis underlined Greece’s continued interest in Bosnia and Herzegovina, with an emphasis on its stability, security and its EU accession path, in his meeting with the newly elected president of the tripartite presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Zeljka Cvijanovic, at the Maximos Mansion in Athens on Monday.

The prime minister reiterated Greece’s clear support for the European perspective of the Western Balkans, which is Athens’ strategic goal and main priority in the region, while he emphasized that Greece supports the granting of EU candidate-country status to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Finally, the two leaders reviewed the very good relations between the two countries and exchanged views on the possibilities for their further development, especially in the economy and energy sectors. [AMNA]