NEWS

PM meets Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Cvijanovic

PM meets Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Cvijanovic
[InTime News]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis underlined Greece’s continued interest in Bosnia and Herzegovina, with an emphasis on its stability, security and its EU accession path, in his meeting with the newly elected president of the tripartite presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Zeljka Cvijanovic, at the Maximos Mansion in Athens on Monday.

The prime minister reiterated Greece’s clear support for the European perspective of the Western Balkans, which is Athens’ strategic goal and main priority in the region, while he emphasized that Greece supports the granting of EU candidate-country status to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Finally, the two leaders reviewed the very good relations between the two countries and exchanged views on the possibilities for their further development, especially in the economy and energy sectors. [AMNA]

Diplomacy Balkans

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greece, Britain discussing Parthenon Marbles return but deal not close
NEWS

Greece, Britain discussing Parthenon Marbles return but deal not close

King Charles, Mitsotakis to discuss royal estate restoration
NEWS

King Charles, Mitsotakis to discuss royal estate restoration

Greek, Kosovar ministers meet in Athens to enhance economic collaboration
NEWS

Greek, Kosovar ministers meet in Athens to enhance economic collaboration

Western Balkans to agree free movement in step toward EU membership
NEWS

Western Balkans to agree free movement in step toward EU membership

PM meets North Macedonia counterpart Kovacevski for energy talks
NEWS

PM meets North Macedonia counterpart Kovacevski for energy talks

EU to host Serbia-Kosovo talks in Brussels amid tensions
NEWS

EU to host Serbia-Kosovo talks in Brussels amid tensions