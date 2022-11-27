NEWS

King Charles, Mitsotakis to discuss royal estate restoration

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who is in London to attend a Greek Investment Conference jointly organized by the Athens Stock Exchange and Morgan Stanley, will meet with King Charles III at the Windsor Castle Monday evening.

According to Skai TV, the two will discuss the restoration and development project of the former royal estate in Tatoi, north of Athens.

Charles, then Prince of Wales, had visited Tatoi in 2021 as part of his trip during the commemoration of the 200 years since the start of the Greek War of Independence from the Ottoman Empire.

A foundation established by Charles, The Prince’s Foundation, is said to advise on restoration plans. The foundation manages Dumfries House, an important British 18th century heritage site in Scotland. 

Mitsotakis attended a meeting of members of his New Democracy party in London. On Monday, he will meet with managers and prospective investors at the conference and will visit Windsor Castle at 7 p.m.

Later Monday, Mitsotakis will meet with Kevin Featherstone, the Eleftherios Venizelos Professor in Contemporary Greek Studies and Professor in European Politics at the London School of Economics, as well as Director of the Hellenic Observatory, which was founded 25 years ago.

