Turkish FM calls for consensus over ‘demilitarization’ of Greek islands

The matter of the eastern Aegean islands is a “national issue,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told the Grand National Assembly on Tuesday, appealing for consensus over Ankara’s claims that Greece is violating their demilitarized status.

“This issue with the islands of the Aegean is a national issue. Don’t act in a way that makes Greece happy. Let’s not push each other into a corner in a way that benefits Greece, because this is about national policy,” he told lawmakers during a budget debate.

Turkey should also be also prepared to “do whatever it takes” if Greece does not comply with Ankara’s demand for demilitarization, Cavusoglu said, adding that he is planning to present details of how Greece has allegedly been arming its islands since the 1960s.

“This government brought up the violation of these islands, these demilitarized islands, by Greece in the letters we sent to the United National for the first time, and for the first time we connected it to their sovereignty. We did this… What we’re saying is: ‘If Greece does not stop this violation, we will do what it takes.’ Support us,” he said in an appeal to the opposition.

