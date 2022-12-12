US State Department responds to latest Turkish threats

The United States Department of State responded on Monday to the latest threats by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who threatened a missile strike on Sunday night, by stating its regret over provocative statements and urging a de-escalation in the region.

“At a time when unity is needed most among our Allies, the United States regrets the escalation of provocative statements. We urge all our Allies to avoid threats and provocative rhetoric that will only raise tensions and help no one,” said the State Department.