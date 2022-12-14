Mitsotakis in Brussels for EU-ASEAN summit

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected in Brussels Wednesday as the European Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meet for their first summit.

The leaders of 27 EU countries and nine of 10 ASEAN leaders have been invited to a commemoration of 45 years of diplomatic relations. Talks are expected to focus on future cooperation, including trade, the green and digital transitions and health.

On the sidelines of the summit, Mitsotakis is expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore, Prayut Chan o Cha of Thailand and Minh Chinh of Vietnam.

Government sources said the Greek prime minister intends to raise issues of common interest, while drawing attention to matters pertaining to international law and the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

“Greece supports the deepening of the EU-ASEAN strategic cooperation and the development of a European strategy for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific [region], and attaches importance to issues of maritime trade, free navigation and maritime security,” the sources said. [Combined reports]