NEWS

Mitsotakis in Brussels for EU-ASEAN summit

Mitsotakis in Brussels for EU-ASEAN summit

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected in Brussels Wednesday as the European Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meet for their first summit.

The leaders of 27 EU countries and nine of 10 ASEAN leaders have been invited to a commemoration of 45 years of diplomatic relations. Talks are expected to focus on future cooperation, including trade, the green and digital transitions and health.  

On the sidelines of the summit, Mitsotakis is expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore, Prayut Chan o Cha of Thailand and Minh Chinh of Vietnam.

Government sources said the Greek prime minister intends to raise issues of common interest, while drawing attention to matters pertaining to international law and the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

“Greece supports the deepening of the EU-ASEAN strategic cooperation and the development of a European strategy for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific [region], and attaches importance to issues of maritime trade, free navigation and maritime security,” the sources said. [Combined reports]

Diplomacy Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
No letup in Ankara’s accusations, threats
GREEK-TURKISH RELATIONS

No letup in Ankara’s accusations, threats

Dendias says ‘fully satisfied’ by PM’s pledge to probe wiretapping
NEWS

Dendias says ‘fully satisfied’ by PM’s pledge to probe wiretapping

Mitsotakis slams Turkey’s balancing act on Russia
NEWS

Mitsotakis slams Turkey’s balancing act on Russia

Greece now on equal footing with partners, says PM
NEWS

Greece now on equal footing with partners, says PM

Scholz visit a chance to rectify ties
NEWS

Scholz visit a chance to rectify ties

PM says Greece open to dialogue with Turkey, despite provocations
NEWS

PM says Greece open to dialogue with Turkey, despite provocations