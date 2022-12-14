NEWS

Eva Kaili reported to remain in custody until next week

Eva Kaili reported to remain in custody until next week
[InTime News]

Jailed MEP Eva Kaili will remain in custody until next week according to AFP on Wednesday. Kaili was reportedly not among the three suspects who met with the three-judge panel.

Kaili has been charged with participation in a criminal organization, money laundering and corruption following a police investigation that also turned up large sums of cash money. Kaili was stripped of her role as European Parliament Vice-President in the aftermath of the scandal.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
EU condemns Turkish missile strike threat
NEWS

EU condemns Turkish missile strike threat

Police detain 25 individuals following tension in central Athens
NEWS

Police detain 25 individuals following tension in central Athens

Judge to decide on detention of EU-Qatar graft scandal suspects
NEWS

Judge to decide on detention of EU-Qatar graft scandal suspects

Turkey reacts to poor EU marks in accession progress report
NEWS

Turkey reacts to poor EU marks in accession progress report

Prosecutors want answers from EYP
NEWS

Prosecutors want answers from EYP

EU seeks firm words on Russia at first summit with ASEAN
NEWS

EU seeks firm words on Russia at first summit with ASEAN