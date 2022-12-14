Eva Kaili reported to remain in custody until next week
Jailed MEP Eva Kaili will remain in custody until next week according to AFP on Wednesday. Kaili was reportedly not among the three suspects who met with the three-judge panel.
Kaili has been charged with participation in a criminal organization, money laundering and corruption following a police investigation that also turned up large sums of cash money. Kaili was stripped of her role as European Parliament Vice-President in the aftermath of the scandal.