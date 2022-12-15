Protocol outlined for return of unvaxxed health workers

Healthcare workers in the National Health System (ESY) who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 should undergo a rapid test twice a week, as well as wear masks throughout their shifts, according to the recommendation of the committee of experts on the coronavirus which outlined the protocol for their return from January 1 on Wednesday.

The recommendation applies to administrators, nurses and other staff at ESY hospitals and health facilities.

For his part, Health Minister Thanos Plevris has opposed the return of healthcare workers to ESY, describing it as “dangerous for public health.”

“In democracies obviously decisions are respected. The decision of the Council of State will be implemented, but it will be implemented after we take all measures to ensure that there is a strict protocol so that there is no risk. It will be implemented under conditions of public health protection,” he said.