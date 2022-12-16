Tensions rise amid furor of Qatargate

With Eva Kaili, a former vice president and member of the European Parliament, facing corruption charges in Brussels over her role in what has been dubbed Qatargate, ruling New Democracy, leftist SYRIZA and the socialist PASOK have taken up battle positions either to deflect or exploit the political expediency at hand.

Bearing this in mind, public statements are clearly focused on making the best possible use of any momentum that develops in the Brussels corruption scandal, not least because of its timing just as Greece enters the final stretch before elections.

SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras made it clear at the Euro socialist rally on Thursday that the Kaili case is a window of opportunity for an alliance with PASOK.

SYRIZA also hinted at an alliance when the phone surveillance of PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis’ was revealed. Alas, PASOK kept its distance.

“It is no coincidence that, although a member of the European Socialists and Democrats, Ms Kaili was in close cooperation more with the European People’s Party and was a staunch supporter of the Mitsotakis government and a fierce opponent of any idea, any thought of cooperation between the progressive forces in Greece, which is the only alternative to the government of Mr Mitsotakis,” Tsipras said in remarks that came on the heels of the statement made a few days ago by Androulakis, who referred to Kaili as New Democracy’s “Trojan horse” in PASOK.

For his part, government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou poured scorn on the statements made by both party leaders.

“The hilarious arguments used by both Mr Androulakis and Mr Tsipras regarding the case of Ms Kaili are absolutely identical. Referring to the case of Ms Kaili, Mr Tsipras did not even utter the word PASOK. I think that they are so closely identified on this particular issue, but also in a broader sense, that they no longer even bother to keep up appearances,” he said.