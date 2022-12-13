NEWS

More than €1.5 in cash seized from homes of Kaili and Panzeri

More than €1.5 in cash seized from homes of Kaili and Panzeri
[Le Soir]

Police in Belgium seized more than 1.5 million euros in cash in the Brussels homes of MEP Eva Kaili and former Italian MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri.

As reported by Beglian daily Le Soir, federal police found around 600,000 euros in Panzeri’s home.

The remainder was found in Kaili’s home, which she shared with her life partner Francesco Giorgi, as well as in the possession of her father, Alexandros Kailis.

The photos of the cash haul emerged after Kaili’s lawyer in Athens said: “Her position is that she is innocent.”

“She has nothing to do with financing from Qatar, nothing, explicitly and unequivocally,” Michalis Dimitrakopoulos told Open TV.

Kaili’s father was intercepted by investigators at the Sofitel hotel in Brussels, in possession of a suitcase overflowing with cash. Catching him “in the act” enabled investigators and the examining magistrate to search Kaili’s home without requesting a lifting of the parliamentary immunity she enjoyed as an MEP.

Valuables, believed to have been given to her by Qatari officials, were found and seized from this residence alongside other bags of banknotes.

Panzeri, Kaili and Giorgi have all been charged and placed under arrest by the investigating judge, Michel Claise.

On Wednesday, all three, as well as a fourth man imprisoned in this case, will appear before a preliminary investigating magistrate to testify. A decision will then be taken on whether to detain them pending trial. [Le Soir, Kathimerini]

Crime Politics Corruption EU

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greek MEP Kaili stripped of Europarliament vice-presidency; to testify on Wednesday
NEWS

Greek MEP Kaili stripped of Europarliament vice-presidency; to testify on Wednesday

Authorities discover real-estate firm linked to jailed MEP
NEWS

Authorities discover real-estate firm linked to jailed MEP

Borrell: European Parliament corruption probe is ‘very worrisome’
QATARGATE

Borrell: European Parliament corruption probe is ‘very worrisome’

Four hit with corruption charges over EU lobbying scandal
NEWS

Four hit with corruption charges over EU lobbying scandal

Cash reportedly found in MEP Kaili’s Brussels home
NEWS

Cash reportedly found in MEP Kaili’s Brussels home

PASOK expels MEP Eva Kaili due to ongoing corruption investigation
NEWS

PASOK expels MEP Eva Kaili due to ongoing corruption investigation