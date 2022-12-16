NEWS

ND suspends Spyraki’s party membership amid fraud investigation

Ruling New Democracy Friday suspended the party membership of MEP Maria Spyraki amid an ongoing fraud investigation.

Spyraki will not be able to run in next year’s nationwide elections until her status has been restored.

The European Union’s Chief Prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi Thursday requested the lifting of immunity of Spyraki and Eva Kaili, a socialist MEP currently detained under suspicion of corruption and money laundering, over suspicion of committing fraud.

“Based on an investigative report received from the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF), there is a suspicion of fraud detrimental to the EU budget, in relation to the management of the parliamentary allowance, and in particular concerning the remuneration of Accredited Parliamentary Assistants,” Kovesi said in a statement.

Reacting to the news during a visit to Brussels late Thursday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis described the case as “very serious.”

