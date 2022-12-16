NEWS

Work on first Greek FDI frigates makes good progress

Work on first Greek FDI frigates makes good progress
[Naval Group]

The Naval Group, the French manufacturer constructing the three new Greek frigates, on Friday shared a photo of the progress made on the first vessel, dubbed “Kimon”, at the Lorient drydock.

“Seven weeks after the entry of the first block of the first FDI HN in the dry dock, five pre-outfitted blocks of the very First of Class frigate Kimon are laid on the keel line, and the two first blocks have been welded together,” Naval Group announced.

“Naval Group’s teams are working hard to ensure continuous progress as planned and to achieve the new step. The diesel engines, the gearboxes and the diesel generators have already been delivered in Lorient, while their embarkation on board will start before the end of the year,” it added.

 

 

Defense

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
US Army chief of staff visits Athens, meets HNDSG Chief Floros
NEWS

US Army chief of staff visits Athens, meets HNDSG Chief Floros

Akar warns Greece to avoid past ‘mistakes’
NEWS

Akar warns Greece to avoid past ‘mistakes’

Greece, Cyprus wary over UK-Turkey defense deals
NEWS

Greece, Cyprus wary over UK-Turkey defense deals

Erdogan threatens Greece with missile strike
NEWS

Erdogan threatens Greece with missile strike

UK, Greece strengthen defense cooperation
NEWS

UK, Greece strengthen defense cooperation

EDA: European defense spending topped 200 bln euros in 2021 for first time
NEWS

EDA: European defense spending topped 200 bln euros in 2021 for first time