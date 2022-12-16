Work on first Greek FDI frigates makes good progress

The Naval Group, the French manufacturer constructing the three new Greek frigates, on Friday shared a photo of the progress made on the first vessel, dubbed “Kimon”, at the Lorient drydock.

“Seven weeks after the entry of the first block of the first FDI HN in the dry dock, five pre-outfitted blocks of the very First of Class frigate Kimon are laid on the keel line, and the two first blocks have been welded together,” Naval Group announced.

“Naval Group’s teams are working hard to ensure continuous progress as planned and to achieve the new step. The diesel engines, the gearboxes and the diesel generators have already been delivered in Lorient, while their embarkation on board will start before the end of the year,” it added.