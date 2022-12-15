NEWS

US Army chief of staff visits Athens, meets HNDSG Chief Floros

The head of the Greek Armed Forces, General Konstantinos Floros, met with visiting Chief of Staff of the United States Army, General James C. McConville, to discuss regional issues on Wednesday.

In social media, Floros wrote that talks focused on “the negative impact of revisionist policies, and the consequences of the Russian invasion in Ukraine for the defense and security architecture in the Euro-Atlantic region.”

He also emphasized the role of infrastructures in Volos, Souda and Alexandroupoli in providing important assistance to US military forces, and in strengthening NATO’s eastern flank, “with Greece always being a reliable partner and ally.”

This was his second meeting with the American army official, following Floros’ visit to the US in July 2022. 

McConville was invited to visit Athens by his counterpart Chief of the Hellenic Army General Staff, Lieutenant General Haralambos Laloussis, who attended Floros’ meeting with McConville.

