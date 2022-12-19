Police officer charged with fatal shooting of Roma teen released on bail

A Greek police officer charged with the fatal shooting of a Roma teenager during a police chase earlier this month has been released on bail and banned from leaving the country.

A council of misdemeanors court judges in Thessaloniki in northern Greece issued a decision Monday following a disagreement between an investigative magistrate and a prosecutor who maintained that the 34-year-old police officer should be held in custody until his trial.

The shooting of 16-year-old Kostas Frangoulis, who was married and had a young child, sparked days of protests which often turned violent, despite calls for restraint from all sides.