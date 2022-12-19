NEWS

Police officer charged with fatal shooting of Roma teen released on bail

Police officer charged with fatal shooting of Roma teen released on bail

A Greek police officer charged with the fatal shooting of a Roma teenager during a police chase earlier this month has been released on bail and banned from leaving the country.

A council of misdemeanors court judges in Thessaloniki in northern Greece issued a decision Monday following a disagreement between an investigative magistrate and a prosecutor who maintained that the 34-year-old police officer should be held in custody until his trial.

The shooting of 16-year-old Kostas Frangoulis, who was married and had a young child, sparked days of protests which often turned violent, despite calls for restraint from all sides.

Justice Police

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Police officer who shot Roma boy released to home confinement
NEWS

Police officer who shot Roma boy released to home confinement

Police officer in court over shooting of Roma teen
NEWS

Police officer in court over shooting of Roma teen

Video showing police running red light probed
NEWS

Video showing police running red light probed

Council of State rules in favor of campus police
NEWS

Council of State rules in favor of campus police

Erdogan says courts will fix any mistakes after Istanbul mayor’s sentencing
NEWS

Erdogan says courts will fix any mistakes after Istanbul mayor’s sentencing

Lawyers steer clear of legal aid cases due to nonpayment
NEWS

Lawyers steer clear of legal aid cases due to nonpayment