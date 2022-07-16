NEWS

Video showing police running red light probed

A preliminary investigation was ordered by the Head of the Athens District Prosecutor’s Office on Friday into a video published on the website news247.gr showing two police officers in a car apparently breaking a red light while the siren was on and with two women sitting in the back seat. 

If the prosecution’s investigation proves that the car was indeed a patrol car, then the prosecutor will investigate whether the offenses of misconduct and dangerous driving were committed.

Police Justice

