NEWS

Extension of heating oil subsidy until March 31, 2023

Extension of heating oil subsidy until March 31, 2023

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras on Monday announced the extension of a heating oil subsidy at the pump, speaking to SKAI TV on Monday. The measure, originally due to end on December 31, will continue to be applied until March 31, 2023 but will be reduced from 25 cents per liter to 15 cents per liter.

The reason for the reduction is a large drop in oil prices.

The exact rates (before and after VAT) that will be applied from January 1, 2023 will be decided by ministerial decision. [AMNA]

Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greece passes 2023 budget, forecasts primary surplus
ECONOMY

Greece passes 2023 budget, forecasts primary surplus

Finance ministry details 10% grocery bill subsidy for low-income households
NEWS

Finance ministry details 10% grocery bill subsidy for low-income households

2023 budget approved by Parliament
ECONOMY

2023 budget approved by Parliament

Finance minister meets with bankers on vulnerable borrowers
NEWS

Finance minister meets with bankers on vulnerable borrowers

European Commission approves extension of Athens airport concession
NEWS

European Commission approves extension of Athens airport concession

Government banking on debt upgrade
NEWS

Government banking on debt upgrade