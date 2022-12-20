NEWS

Greece confirms 150 new Covid deaths during Dec. 12-18 week

[Associated Press]

Greece confirmed 150 deaths from Covid-19, or 14 deaths per 1 mln people (weekly change: +8%), in the week of December 12-18, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said in its weekly statistics report on Tuesday.

Of these deaths, 17 (11%) died after at least 29 days since their coronavirus infection was confirmed, bringing the total of pandemic victims since the pandemic began to 34,779.

EODY also announced 47,497 new SARS-CoV-2 cases in the same period of time. This is equivalent to 4,553 coronavirus cases per 1 mln people (weekly change: +9%), with 30% of the new weekly infections being reinfections.  All confirmed infections since the pandemic began are 5,548,487.

A total of 1,343 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital during the week of December 12-18 (192 patients on a weekly average, +6% compared to the previous week), while the total number of Covid-19 patients discharged from hospitals for the same week was 1,200 (171 as weekly average, or +13% compared to previous week).

In addition, 104 hospital patients were on ventilators on December 18. Their median age is 77 years and 98.1% have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over.

[AMNA]

Coronavirus

