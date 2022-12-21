NEWS

Greek who allegedly spied for Russia was monitored



The 39-year-old Greek citizen of Russian origin Alexandros S., who according to the Austrian Ministry of Interior was working as a spy for Russia, had reportedly been under surveillance by the Austrian intelligence services.

According to information revealed by Kathimerini, Austria’s police authorities had activated the discretionary surveillance measure against him. This is provided for in the Schengen Borders Code and is usually applied in cases of persons considered to be a threat to state security. It revealed he had made 65 trips from Austria to Russia, Belarus and Greece in 2018 and 2022.

Austria’s Interior Ministry said he is not being remanded, noting undefined further steps would be taken by the justice system.

The raid of his apartment in Vienna yielded bugs, hidden cameras, tracking devices, mobile phones, laptops etc. 

Police sources in Greece said authorities have yet to be notified by Europol and Interpol. 

