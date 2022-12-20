MEP Spyraki pays back 21,240 euros amid allowance probe

New Democracy MEP Maria Spyraki has deposited 21,240 euros with the European Parliament “so that there is no difference between my office’s budget and the European Parliament’s for the period 2016-2020,” as she noted in a post, stressing this is an amount received by a former accredited assistant.

At the same time, she said, she sent an extrajudicial invitation to her former colleague who received the expatriation allowance in question, “calling on him to take full responsibility, financially and administratively. If he does not respond, I will exercise all my legal rights.”

Last Wednesday, the European prosecutor general requested the lifting of Spyraki’s immunity on suspicions regarding the management of parliamentary allowances, and in particular the payment of an accredited assistant.