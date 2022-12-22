NEWS

Cyprus awaits new archbishop

[Kathimerini Cyprus Edition]

The appointment of the new archbishop of Cyprus will take place on Saturday after the Divine Liturgy, the island’s Holy Synod announced Thursday.

Last Sunday, voters narrowed the list of possible successors to Chrysostomos II, who died on November 7 after a long battle with cancer, to three.

The results gave 35.68% to Limassol Bishop Athanasios, followed by Paphos Bishop Georgios with 18.39% and Tamassou Bishop Isaias with 18.1%. The Holy Synod will now elect the archbishop.

Despite Cyprus’ strong religious sentiment, the vote last Sunday and opinion polls showed there was little interest among the public regarding who the next archbishop of the island will be.

