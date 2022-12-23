NEWS

Six minors arrested for rape of teen boy

Six minors were arrested on Dec. 21 for the repeated rape of a 15-year-old boy, Greek police said on Friday. 

According to the evidence so far, the gang of minors raped the boy over a period of two months and filmed their act. The gang is believed to have been active from last November until the beginning of December, police said. 

The suspects are facing charges of repeated rape, child pornography, and violating laws on drugs and weapons. Authorities have also identified two more underage boys believed to be involved with the gang.

In raids in the suspects’ houses, officers found and seized a nylon package with 5.12 grams of cannabis, a metal grater with cannabis residue, mobile phones, precision scales, and other items related to the case.

The suspects were led before a prosecutor, while the investigation continues.

