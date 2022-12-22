NEWS

Kaili plot on Paros frozen pending money-laundering investigation

Kaili plot on Paros frozen pending money-laundering investigation
[InTime News]

A Supreme Court prosecutor has ordered that a plot of land on the island of Paros bought by MEP Eva Kaili and her husband Francesco Giorgi be frozen pending a money-laundering investigation into the activities of the couple.

It is understood that an account used to purchase the 0.7-hectare plot has also been frozen.

Some days ago, Michalis Dimitrakopoulos, a lawyer for the MEP, said the purchase of the property in Paros was legal in all respects and that the money used to buy it came from her fees and income.

Meanwhile in Brussels, a court will decide on Thursday evening whether Kaili should be released from detention.

Kaili is one of four people linked to the European Parliament charged by Belgian authorities over allegations World Cup host Qatar lavished them with cash and gifts to influence decision-making. 

Crime Corruption

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Kaili admits she asked father to hide money, say Belgian reports
NEWS

Kaili admits she asked father to hide money, say Belgian reports

Prosecutor to open inquiry into jailed MEP
NEWS

Prosecutor to open inquiry into jailed MEP

EU-Qatar graft scandal uncovered by year-long, pan-Europe probe, Belgium says
NEWS

EU-Qatar graft scandal uncovered by year-long, pan-Europe probe, Belgium says

Eva Kaili reported to remain in custody until next week
NEWS

Eva Kaili reported to remain in custody until next week

Judge to decide on detention of EU-Qatar graft scandal suspects
NEWS

Judge to decide on detention of EU-Qatar graft scandal suspects

Kaili’s stellar rise hit by Qatar probe
NEWS

Kaili’s stellar rise hit by Qatar probe