Kaili plot on Paros frozen pending money-laundering investigation

A Supreme Court prosecutor has ordered that a plot of land on the island of Paros bought by MEP Eva Kaili and her husband Francesco Giorgi be frozen pending a money-laundering investigation into the activities of the couple.

It is understood that an account used to purchase the 0.7-hectare plot has also been frozen.

Some days ago, Michalis Dimitrakopoulos, a lawyer for the MEP, said the purchase of the property in Paros was legal in all respects and that the money used to buy it came from her fees and income.

Meanwhile in Brussels, a court will decide on Thursday evening whether Kaili should be released from detention.

Kaili is one of four people linked to the European Parliament charged by Belgian authorities over allegations World Cup host Qatar lavished them with cash and gifts to influence decision-making.