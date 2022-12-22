NEWS

Kaili to remain in custody amid corruption investigation, prosecutors say

A Belgian judge ruled on Thursday that European lawmaker Eva Kaili will remain in custody for another month as an investigations continue into corruption charges in a graft case involving World Cup host Qatar, Belgian prosecutors said.

Kaili, who was stripped of her role as European Parliament Vice President over the case earlier this month, can appeal the decision within 24 hours.

She has denied any wrongdoing and previously stated through her lawyer that she is innocent. 

[Reuters]

Corruption Crime Politics EU

