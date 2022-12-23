Erdogan criticises Greece’s ‘brutal’ treatment of migrants

Greece’s attitude towards migrants has reached the “level of brutality,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed on Friday and criticised Western countries for “being indifferent to this atrocity and displaying insincerity” on human rights.

“The attitude of our western neighbor, Greece, towards migrants has now reached the level of brutality. Western countries do not show a reaction either,” he was quoted as saying by state-run Anadolu Agency and conservative daily Daily Sabah.