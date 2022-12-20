Menendez condemns Erdogan’s threat to attack Athens with ballistic missiles

Recent actions by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which included a threat to fire a Typhon missile at Athens, are “not only disturbing, they are totally unacceptable,” Bob Menendez, chair of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said on Monday.

Speaking from the floor of the Senate, Menendez referenced a speech by Erdogan on December 11 in which the Turkish president he said he would fire a missile at Athens “unless [Greeks] stay calm.”

Menendez urged the United States and the international community to “take concrete steps to hold Erdogan to account for his growing ties to Vladimir Putin, and for his pursuit of repressive and anti-democratic norms, human rights abuses, and continued violations of international law.”

“As violent as Erdogan’s tenure has been at home, his foreign policy has been absolutely awful … But one thing is clear – the United States must take the Turkish President’s actions seriously … We need to hold Erdogan accountable for his behaviour when he violates international laws, or challenges democratic norms, or allows his forces to commit human rights abuses.”

Menendez added that he was also “calling for free and fair elections in Turkey.”

“But if standing up to human rights abuses makes me an enemy of Erdogan – if calling out Turkey for arming Azerbaijan and enabling the massacre of innocent Armenian civilians makes me an enemy of Erdogan – if demanding Turkey recognize Greek and Cypriot sovereignty makes me an enemy of Erdogan – then it is a badge I will wear with honour.”

He said that as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, he would “not approve any F-16s for Turkey until [Erdogan] he halts his campaign of aggression across the entire region.”

“To my colleagues here in the Senate, I’ll close by saying – do not be afraid to stand up for American values in the face of Erdogan’s aggression. To the international community – do not hesitate to hold Turkey accountable for violating international law. To the citizens living in the shadow of Erdogan’s Typhoon missiles – do not forget the United States stands shoulder-to-shoulder with you. And to those people in Turkey who still hope for a free, democratic future – do not give up. One day soon, with your bravery, peace and prosperity will return to your homeland.”