Teen arrested for breaking into churches

Greek police arrested on Thursday morning a 17-year-old Bulgarian national for breaking into five churches, police said on Friday.

The teen and a 28-year-old accomplice, also a Bulgarian national, broke into a church in the village of Lefkogia, located near the border with Bulgaria, but were stopped before they had the time to steal any valuables. Officers confiscated burglary tools from the 17-year-old. The accomplice fled but his identity is known to the authorities.

The police investigation showed the two suspects had broken into four other churches in the wider region of Drama and taken cash from the collection boxes. They also had no legal residence permit.

A case file filed against him accuses him of distinguished theft and violation of the Aliens Act.