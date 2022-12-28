NEWS

Volos man charged with domestic violence to appear in court

A 50-year-old man from the city of Volos who was charged with domestic violence last week will appear before a court on Wednesday. 

The suspect is accused of beating up his daughter during an argument in their house on December 24. According to the case file, the man started kicking the girl in the back in the presence of her brother who shouted for help, while their mother was away at work.

The neighbors called the police who arrested him. The 50-year-old is believed to be an alcoholic and is known to the authorities as he has also beaten his son in the past.

