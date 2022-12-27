Thessaloniki teen charged with Christmas party rape 

A prosecutor in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, charged a 17-year-old with rape on Tuesday after he was accused of assaulting an 18-year-old girl at a Christmas party.

He was then led before an investigative magistrate who gave him more time to prepare his defense. Until then, he will remain in jail.

The victim reported the suspect to the police on Monday afternoon, claiming that he attacked her while she was attending a party at his house in the wider area of Thermi the previous night.

The suspect was arrested later in the day.