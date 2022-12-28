Experts evaluating seismic threat after 4.9-Richter quake on Evia

Civil Protection Minister Christos Stylianidis on Wednesday called to convene the Seismic Threat Evaluation Committee at the Organization of Antiseismic Planning and Protection (OASP), following concerns over increased seismic activity in central Evia.

The decision came in the wake of the 4.9-Richter earthquake that struck earlier in the day 5 kilometers east-southeast of the island town of Psachna. No injuries or damage have been reported except for some broken windows.

The ministry also contacted the mayor of Halkida, Evia’s biggest town, asking him to convene a coordination committee. The minister plans to attend the Halkida meeting via video conference, while all civil protection, natural disaster rescuers (EMAK), coast guard and fire service staff have been placed on alert.

University of Thessaloniki seismologist Kostas Papazachos told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) that people should be on alert but not panic.

“Theoretically, this fault could cause an earthquake registering up to 6 on the Richter scale, but has not done so, so far. On the contrary, up to now it has acted differently, as in 2008, when it caused low-grade earthquakes for nearly a year,” the professor said.

Geodynamic Institute research director Gerassimos Papadopoulos also told AMNA that OASP’s committee should convene to provide an assessment. He argued that the range of seismic activity on Evia has expanded from southern Evia to central Evia, it was felt in Athens, and its epicenter was also very close to the urban center of Halkida, the site of the bridge connecting it the island to the mainland.

On the other hand, the quake raised concerns but there are no reported problems, Deputy Regional Director Giorgos Kelaiditis told the AMNA.

“It was very strong, (but) there are no problems right now. I have spoken with residents of Pissonas village, near the epicenter, but they reported no problems. Civil Protection staff are on patrol as the shocks continue,” he said. [AMNA]