Evia quakes continue

The region of the island of Evia continues to be rattled by earthquakes, with another moderate tremor of 3.5 on the Richter scale recorded early on Saturday. It occurred at 4.25 a.m. with an epicenter located 10 km east southeast of Zaraka and a focal depth estimated by the Athens Geodynamic Institute at 10 km.

Two more tremors followed in the same area, at 4.38 a.m. and 4.59 a.m., with respective magnitudes of 2.9 Richter and 2.5 Richter.

Last week, Greek seismologists were reassuring about the earthquakes of up to 4.3 Richter on Thursday and late Wednesday in the Evia region, saying that they were aftershocks of the bigger, 5-Richter earthquake that struck on November 29.