Scientists say a moderate earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.6 has struck the island of Evia, about 60 km northeast of Athens.

Athens’ Geodynamic Institute reports that the tremor struck at 10.03 a.m. at a depth of 5 kilometers.

The quake is the latest in a series of tremors originating from the same fault line in Evia that have rattled the region in recent weeks.

No damage have been reported.