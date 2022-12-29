NEWS

Cavusoglu warns that threat of war over Greece’s territorial waters still in effect

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu levelled several threats against Greece on Thursday, warning Athens not to proceed with any expansion of its territorial waters in the Aegean as the threat of war (casus belli) is still in effect.

“There have been articles in the Greek press over the last days that there will be an expansion of territorial waters to 12 miles around Crete. Our position is clear, no 12 miles, we will not allow for territorial waters to be expanded by even a mile in the Aegean,” he said, adding that “the decision of our parliament from 1995 on the issue is clear and is still in effect.”

“I would like to warn Greece one more time. Do not play tough based on those who you want to have on your side. Do not start adventures that you know will have a bad end,” he added.

Cavusoglu also blamed the Greek side for the cessation of exploratory talks, stating that the Greek government has launched a campaign against Turkey.

