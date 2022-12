A 2.5-year-old girl that had been intubated at a hospital in Corinth shortly after she was infected with Covid-19 has died, the children’s hospital where she was being treated announced on Thursday.

The toddler caught the virus last week but on December 22 she was urgently admitted to a hospital in the town of Corinth as her health started deteriorating.

After her intubation she was transferred to the ICU of Athens’ Aglaia Kyriakou childrens’ hospital.