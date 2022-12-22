NEWS

Toddler with Covid intubated in Corinth hospital

A 2.5-year-old girl had to be intubated at a hospital in Corinth after she was infected with Covid-19.

Doctors at the hospital “fought for three whole hours to save her life,” the union representing public hospital staff (POEDIN) said in a press release Thursday.

After the intubation, doctors decided the child had to be urgently transferred to Aglaia Kyriakou Hospital in Athens, it added.

POEDIN said that the toddler did not have any health problems. 

