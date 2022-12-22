NEWS

Unvaccinated health staff set to return on January 1

Unvaccinated health staff set to return on January 1
[Omar Marques/AP]

Unvaccinated health staff will return to work under strict protocols as of January 1, Health Minister Thanos Plevris said on Wednesday, telling Parliament that no legislation is required for this to occur.

Unvaccinated health workers had been put on furlough at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. The committee of experts advising the health minister issued recommendations on Wednesday regarding the conditions of their return.

“Unvaccinated health workers should return with two rapid tests, with a high-protection mask, to ensure that the test is done… that there is supervision of compliance with the measures, by the administration,” it said, adding that “obviously noncompliance will also constitute a disciplinary offense.”

For unvaccinated doctors and unvaccinated nurses, the recommendation is that they should not be in ICUs or places where there are immunocompromised patients, such as oncology departments. 

Health Coronavirus Vaccine

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Preparing for a double epidemic
NEWS

Preparing for a double epidemic

Vaccination also saved critically ill, study finds
NEWS

Vaccination also saved critically ill, study finds

EU says Novavax Covid vaccine should carry heart side-effect warning
NEWS

EU says Novavax Covid vaccine should carry heart side-effect warning

EU states step up pressure on Pfizer to cut unneeded Covid vaccine supplies
NEWS

EU states step up pressure on Pfizer to cut unneeded Covid vaccine supplies

Plevris: Decision on indoor masking to be made on June 1
NEWS

Plevris: Decision on indoor masking to be made on June 1

Decision on fourth vaccine dose for seniors in April
NEWS

Decision on fourth vaccine dose for seniors in April